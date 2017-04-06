SECU Hospice Home of Yadkin now hiring

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care will host a job fair and interview event on April 20 from 2 to 7 p.m., and on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at its Yadkinville office, located at 320 W. Maple St.

“With the opening of our new SECU Hospice Home, we are looking to fill a number of skilled positions,” said Sheila Jones, director of Marketing for Mountain Valley Hospice. “This means new jobs for the community, and a chance for a select group of caring individuals to serve our patients and their families.”

Current job openings include: RN Staff Nurse (7 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift); RNs (for both shifts); PRN, CNA I and II (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift); NA I and II (7 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift); and CNA I and II (both shifts).

RN applicants must have a registered nursing license for North Carolina and/or Virginia, and at least one year of nursing experience. Computer skills a must for point of care documentation.

CNA applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, must be certified by the State of NC, and must have work experience in a hospital, skilled nursing facility, or home care setting. Computer skills for point of care documentation and team desk assistance is a must! All applicants must have a valid driver’s license and auto insurance.

To reserve an interview time, email resume to [email protected] or call 336-679-2466. For more career opportunities with Mountain Valley Hospice, visit www.mtnvalleyhospice.org.