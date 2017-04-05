April declared Child Abuse Prevention month

April was proclaimed Child Abuse Prevention month in Yadkin County by the Board of Commissioners on Monday. There were 79 substantiated cases of child abuse in the county last year, reported Human Services Director Kim Harrell. A brief vigil honoring 79 seconds of silence for those children will take place on Thursday at 9 a.m. in front of the Yadkin County Courthouse.

The board also proclaimed the week of April 3-9 as Public Health Week. The observance recognizes the importance and contributions of public health to make every community a safe place to live, work and play.

Register of Deeds Aric Wilhelm addressed the board on Monday in regard to revising the fee schedule to add Electronic Birth Registration System fees. The new system will allow the Yadkin Register of Deeds office to provide out-of-county birth certificates to people who were born in North Carolina after 1971. Yadkin County will charges its standard $10 fee and an additional fee of $14 that is remitted to the state for a total fee of $24. Additional copies may be requested at a cost of $15.

Two properties in Jonesville and two in Yadkinville were declared surplus and conveyed to the respective towns.

An application for a $250,000 Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant for Phase 2 of the Yadkin Memorial park was approved by the board. The second phase of the park is slated to include primitive camping areas with restroom facilities, an 18-hole disc golf course with access, parking and restrooms, expansion of the existing trails and an off lease dog park. The proposed project represents a proposed capital investment of $518,389 ($250,000 from PARTF and $264,389 from the county.)

A public hearing was scheduled for April 17 at 7 p.m. in regard to a rezoning request on Richmond Hill Church Road. Property owner Brandon Smith requested the rezoning from Rural Agriculture to Community Business for the expansion of a gun shop on an adjacent property. The planning board voted to allow for a conditional rezoning of one acre of the seven-acre parcel.

The next meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners will be on April 17.

