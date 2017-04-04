Team Harmony gears up for Yadkin County Relay for Life

The annual Yadkin County Relay for Life event, a fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society, is just around the corner and teams are hard at work raising money. Team Harmony may be a small team, but it is determined to do its part in the fight against cancer.

Janice Moxley has been battling cancer for several years and is still undergoing chemo treatments. Nevertheless, she feels it’s important to do what she can to support others struggling with cancer through her participation in Relay for Life.

“I got into it because I got this cancer in 2012 and the doctor said ‘you’re done,’” Moxley said.

Moxley firmly told her physician she was not going to just “go home and die.”

Her positive attitude, faith and support from friends have kept her going.

“You wouldn’t believe the support and the prayers and the cards. I got hundreds of cards. People are encouraging,” she said.

This is the second year Team Harmony has participated in the event. The team members surpassed their goal of raising $2,000 at last year’s event and have set a goal of $2,300 for this year. The team is selling tickets for $10 a piece for a chance to win one of three prizes. Supporters of their team have donated a framed print titled “Just Married,” a lap prayer quilt featuring the Appalachian State University logo and a larger quilt as well.

Team member LuAnn Brown said they will sell tickets for the prizes until about 7:30 p.m. the night of Relay for Life on May 5. The group is selling to their church members, other friends and family and anyone interested in supporting the cause.

“Janice and other members of the church have been affected by cancer, whether it’s current, and we’ve lost several members to cancer, so it’s our way of honoring them,” Brown said.

They also hope to plan a fundraising supper or other event following the main Relay event in May.

For more information on Team Harmony or to support their fundraising efforts, contact LuAnn Brown at 336-469-0912 or Janice Moxley 336-469-7256. Yadkin Relay for Life will take place on May 5 at Starmount High School.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

A handmade quilt part of a fundraiser for Yadkin Relay for Life. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_quilt.jpg A handmade quilt part of a fundraiser for Yadkin Relay for Life. Courtesy photo Relay for Life Team Harmony members Janice Moxley and LuAnn Brown show off two of the items they are using for their fundraising event. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_quilt1.jpg Relay for Life Team Harmony members Janice Moxley and LuAnn Brown show off two of the items they are using for their fundraising event. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple