Pipe replacement requires closure in Yadkinville

The N.C. Department of Transportation has closed Pine Valley Road in Yadkinville to replace a pipe.

A maintenance crew will dig more than 40 feet in order to remove and replace a failed 60-inch drainage pipe that caused the road’s shoulder to erode.

A marked detour around the project utilizes Hoots Road and McKinley Road.

Officials estimate that the road could be closed for four weeks. The department reminds drivers to be alert in work zones, obey posted speed signs and follow marked detours.

