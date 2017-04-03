Goodwill Career Connections offers services, classes and space to community of Elkin

Located at 1457 N. Bridge St. in Elkin, Goodwill Career Connections offers aid to those who are looking for work, however it also has offerings for local businesses, organizations and employed citizens.

Known for assisting those in search of a job, the Goodwill Career Connections Services strives for excellence in achieving that goal by providing resume assistance, career coaching and guidance as well as mock interviews.

Various equipment and programs are also available to aid with the job search process. In addition to computers to write resumes on and the internet to use for applying for a position, GCCS has special paper available for printing resumes and fax machines for sending them. There are also several boards with job postings and job site information.

“I like NCWorks because it pulls from all the job sites,” claimed Career Connections Specialist Alyson Snow, who helps update the boards several times a week. “We have a lot of people who come in just to look at [the job postings] board.”

Job seekers are encouraged to spend a significant amount of time taking advantage of the free opportunities at GCCS. “Our favorite quote around here is, ‘Finding a job is a full time job,’” explained Workforce Development Regional Manager Janet Carlton.

Those who are unable to get to the facility on Bridge Street can still take advantage of some of the services. “We don’t always stay in house,” explained Snow. “We try to go out into the community. Me and [Career Connections Specialist] Christy [Martin] take turns going to The Ark because transportation is an issue. We try to meet people where they are and go from there.”

This is particularly true of veterans. In addition to providing their services uniquely tailored to the needs of veterans, GCCS works closely with Surry County Veterans Services and Kevin Hege, the veterans career advisor for NCWorks.

GCCS also provides workshops and classes, however it is not limited to such topics as the Learn the New You program where participants learn how to improve their resume, wardrobe, interview skills and other job search-related issues.

Classes of general interest are also available at GCCS such as Learn: Snip, Clip and Save. This coupon class will instruct participants in how to use coupons to get the most value for their money. “The classes are very helpful. I would recommend them to anyone,” stated retiree Irene Colvard. “I just like to learn new things and this seems to be the place to do that.”

It is also the place for local businesses to use. Lowe’s holds workshops in the large GCCS classroom and Living Water distributes employee checks from a smaller classroom. Employers are also welcome to hold interviews, job fairs, training and other activities at the center. GCCS also has held job fairs in its facility, inviting several companies to the building at once. “We’ve had 25 employers for a job fair,” claimed Snow.

GCCS also serves as a place to get information. A shelf and a kiosk full of pamphlets and guides for services in addition to those offered by GCCS greet everyone who walks in the door. Non-profit organizations are welcome to supply GCCS with literature for the information center.

These services and facilities are free due to contribution through the Goodwill stores. “When people donate to our Goodwill store it allows us to help others,” explained Carlton. “The same thing when you round up [at the stores]. It helps support our community.”

Goodwill Career Connections is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 336-526-2144 or go to goodwillnwnc.org.

