Students at Forbush High School have been hard at work all semester preparing for their spring musical. May 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium, students will stage a production of “Seussical Jr.”, based on the works of famed children’s author Dr. Seuss.

Tickets are $10. For tickets contact Jamie Campbell at [email protected] or call 336-961-4644 Ext. 704.

Forbush High School will present ‘Seussical Jr.’ on May 12 and 13. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_seussical.jpg Forbush High School will present ‘Seussical Jr.’ on May 12 and 13.

By Kitsey Burns Harrison [email protected]