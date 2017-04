Demolition began this week on the former jail and EMS building located on Cherry Street in Yadkinville. An assessment conducted recently found the building to be structurally unsound. The demolition will include abatement as well as the filling in of the basement area and reseeding the lot.

Former jail and EMS building in Yadkinville. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/web1_DSC05020.jpg Former jail and EMS building in Yadkinville.

By Kitsey Burns Harrison [email protected]