Repeat winner at county spelling bee

For the second year in a row, East Bend Elementary student Samielle Baldillo claimed the victory in the Yadkin County District Spelling Bee. The competition was held at Yadkinville Elementary School on Monday. Ten students from the county elementary and middle schools competed for the title.

“We are proud of all of our spellers representing all of our elementary and middle schools,” said Yadkin County Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin. “Just to get to this point means you are a great speller, and you do well in school and you’re a winner.”

Martin said congratulations were due to the 2017 winner, but also to all of the students who competed and represented their respective schools.

“They’re great kids and they’re great students and we’re proud of them,” Martin said.

Baldillo, who is in sixth grade, will go on to compete in Winston-Salem next month.

“We are so proud of her and honored that she will be representing East Bend School and Yadkin County in the district competition,” said East Bend Principal Lavonne Fortner.

Curriculum Instructional Director Jill Logan served as the moderator for the bee. She congratulated all of the students for their “super” spelling skills and welcomed parents and teachers to the event. Chris Lyon and Tammy Miller served as the bee judges.

Words in this year’s spelling bee included: trek, waltz, croon, muskrat, Capricorn, fiend, crescent, sultan, falsetto, geothermal, gradient, llama and seersucker. The championship word was threshold.

Jill Logan presents the trophy to the 2017 District Spelling Bee Winner Samielle Baldillo of East Bend Elementary School. Taylor Butler, a student from Yadkinville Elementary, takes her turn in the Yadkin County district spelling bee. Chanler Bryant, a student from West Yadkin Elementary School, takes his turn in the Yadkin County district spelling bee. Yadkin County students participate in the 2017 District Spelling Bee. They are, front row, 2017 District Spelling Bee winner Samielle Baldillo (East Bend Elementary); second row, from left, Isabella Stewart (Jonesville Elementary), Wyatt Hawks (Fall Creek Elementary), Chanler Bryant (West Yadkin Elementary), Jeremiah Blakely (Courtney Elementary), C.J. Hutchens (Forbush Elementary); third row, Logan Parks (Forbush Middle), Gage Blakley (Starmount Middle), Taylor Butler (Yadkinville Elementary), Ethan Brewer (Boonville Elementary).