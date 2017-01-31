Repeat winner at county spelling bee

For the second year in a row, East Bend Elementary student Samielle Baldillo claimed the victory in the Yadkin County District Spelling Bee. The competition was held at Yadkinville Elementary School on Monday. Ten students from the county elementary and middle schools competed for the title.
“We are proud of all of our spellers representing all of our elementary and middle schools,” said Yadkin County Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin. “Just to get to this point means you are a great speller, and you do well in school and you’re a winner.”
Martin said congratulations were due to the 2017 winner, but also to all of the students who competed and represented their respective schools.
“They’re great kids and they’re great students and we’re proud of them,” Martin said.
Baldillo, who is in sixth grade, will go on to compete in Winston-Salem next month.
“We are so proud of her and honored that she will be representing East Bend School and Yadkin County in the district competition,” said East Bend Principal Lavonne Fortner.
Curriculum Instructional Director Jill Logan served as the moderator for the bee. She congratulated all of the students for their “super” spelling skills and welcomed parents and teachers to the event. Chris Lyon and Tammy Miller served as the bee judges.
Words in this year’s spelling bee included: trek, waltz, croon, muskrat, Capricorn, fiend, crescent, sultan, falsetto, geothermal, gradient, llama and seersucker. The championship word was threshold.
Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.