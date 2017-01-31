Three die in burning home

The bodies of three people were found inside a home as fire personnel worked to battle a blaze on Bowen Road Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Yadkin County 911 Communications received a call in reference to a structure fire located on Bowen Road in Yadkinville, which is off Rockford Road between Yadkinville and N.C. 67. Fire department personnel responded and were unable to locate the occupants of the residence. During suppression of the fire, bodies were located inside the structure.

Fire personnel requested assistance from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Yadkin County Fire Marshal’s Office. Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation along with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted detectives with fire scene examination.

Three bodies were located inside the structure and are pending autopsy and identification. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.