Pot luck or dine out to benefit United Fund

Yadkin County United Fund is kicking off some unique fundraisers.

“Join the United Fund Team,” said Director Dottie Jackson. “We’re counting on you so we can sack the competition. We’ll drive out hunger and poverty in Yadkin County when you and your coworkers host your very own ‘Souper’ Bowl Pot Luck Lunch this week. All local schools and business are encouraged to participate. Bring in your favorite dish to share. Everyone donates $5. All proceeds will be donated to Yadkin County United Fund to benefit our 26 partner agencies.”

Local restaurants also are getting in on the action. Participating restaurants will be donating 10 percent of all sales one day each month to help others in need.

“This week’s participating restaurant is The Third Branch Café. They look forward to seeing you this Friday. Make sure to tell your friends and family. Make plans now to eat at The Third Branch Café the third of every month,” she said.

Jackson said the Dine Out and Pot Luck fundraisers will continue all year.

For more information on the Yadkin County United Fund, call 336-679-4462.