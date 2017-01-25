NPR features Yadkin County voters

Voters from Yadkin County were featured last week on National Public Radio’s program “All Things Considered.” Host Ari Shapiro traveled through parts of Virginia and North Carolina talking to voters ahead of the inauguration.

In North Carolina, and Yadkin County in particular, a majority of voters supported Donald Trump. Shapiro spoke with residents in the East Bend area about Trump and their hopes for the future under his leadership.

In addition to talking with local farmers and business owners, Shapiro also made a stop at Mount Olympus Restaurant where he chatted with diners about the election results and their hopes and fears for the future.

The segment aired on NPR on Jan. 17. To listen, visit http://www.npr.org/2017/01/17/510301308/in-rural-n-c-trump-supporters-eagerly-await-a-different-kind-of-change.

