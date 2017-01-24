Training class for Master Gardeners

The Yadkin County Center of Cooperative Extension announces a new 2017 training class for Extension Master Gardener volunteers. Residents of Yadkin and Davie counties are invited to participate.

Classes will be held Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. from Feb. 15 until June 7. The meeting location will alternate between Davie and Yadkin counties depending upon the makeup of the class. There must be 12 students registered to hold the training series.

An information session will be held Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Davie Extension office, 180 S. Main St., Mocksville. Questions will be answered and applications can be completed at that time. The final date for registration is Feb. 9.

Applications are being accepted now and can be found at davie.ces.ncsu.edu on the home page. It can also be found on the home page at yadkin.ces.ncsu.edu. For those who have questions before the Feb. 1 information session, email the Extension Horticulture agent for both counties at pam_jones@ncsu.edu.