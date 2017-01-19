Chamber plans Alaska trip

The Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce has planned another excursion for its members. From July 12-20 the group will travel to Alaska. There are limited seats available and those interested in participating are asked to contact the chamber as soon as possible to reserve a spot.

“The chamber members have enjoyed our travels to China and this past year’s trip to Ireland. Each trip has been very successful, good weather and great fellowship. Based on popular demand, we are offering an Alaska trip in July. Limited seating is available — so please sign up early,” said Director Bobby Todd.

Highlights of the trip will include visits to Lake Hood, Earthquake Park and Denali National Park. A glacier cruise, deluxe dome rail car trip, tundra wilderness tour, gold dredge tour and Chena River cruise are also part of the excursion.

Accommodations include three nights in Anchorage, one night in Talkeetna, two nights in Denali and two nights in Fairbanks. Deluxe hotel accommodations are included as well as daily breakfast, five lunches, two dinners, gratuities for local tours, guides and drivers, admission for sightseeing locations and more.

The full package cost is $3,795, which includes airfare and shuttle service to and from airport. A land only package is also available for $2,850, which does not include airfare and shuttle service.

Contact the chamber office for more information 336-679-2200 or by email at jamie@yadkinchamber.org.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.