Capital Bank in Yadkinville robbed

One suspect is in custody Tuesday afternoon following an armed robbery at Capital Bank on East Main Street in Yadkinville, said Yadkinville Police Chief Tim Parks.

The robbery was reported at 12:30 p.m. As of press time, there were no additional details on the amount stolen from the bank.

Parks said law enforcement officers are investigating the robbery and the possibility there that may be another suspect on the loose.

Yadkin County law enforcement officers on the scene at Capital Bank in Yadkinville following an armed robbery. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_bank-robbery.jpg Yadkin County law enforcement officers on the scene at Capital Bank in Yadkinville following an armed robbery. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple