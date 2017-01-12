Towns reflect on past year, 2017 goals

As a new year begins, area towns are reflecting on the past year and the things to come for them in 2017.

East Bend Mayor Archie Hicks said it had been a good year for the town. In 2016, the town of East Bend made some improvements in the town hall building as well as purchased a new police vehicle. The town also joined the Yadkin County Tourism Development Authority. A golf cart ordinance was passed in 2016 allowing residents to register and ride golf carts within the town limits. Regular paving and culvert repair also was done.

“All the above was done within budget and without any property tax increases to the residents,” Hicks added.

The town also created a new website, www.eastbendnc.com, which will feature a calendar of town events, a newsletter, announcements, zoning ordinances and contact information.

Perhaps the biggest accomplishment for the town was the long-awaited ground breaking for the new town water line, which took place in late 2016. Construction is expected to be completed in January of 2018.

Boonville reflects on year

Boonville Town Administrator Sarah Harris reported on happenings for the town in the last year and goals for 2017.

“Goals for the 2016-2017 budget year included infrastructure improvements and economic development,” Harris said. “Throughout the last year we have focused on steps to improve water and sewer infrastructure. We have received a loan for three projects. Project one is currently underway at the Hurt Creek Outfall Line. This project is replacing approximately 3,500 feet of sewer outfall line and is expected to finish in a couple of weeks. The second project includes upgrades to our Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“Our third project is broken down into two phases. Phase one will consist of looping water lines and an addition of a new well site. Phase two of the project will be the rehabilitation of our three current wells along with the rest of the development of the new well. Along with these infrastructure improvements, we have been selected for funding in the latest draft of the STIP for $820,00 of intersection improvements at the N.C. 67 and U.S. Hwy. 601 stoplight. The Board of Transportation will meet in January to discuss more about the draft. It’s likely we will not see actual work on the intersection till 2023.”

Economic development also has been the town council’s priority, Harris said.

“As a result, the town created the interim town administrator position to focus on economic development. The council also created a steering committee to take lead on creating an Economic Development Strategic Plan. This plan has an objective and will lead us towards our goals for the next five years. The plan will be presented for review and adoption to the town council at the next regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend any of our meetings,” she said.

Hosting town-wide events has been another accomplishment for Boonville and one town officials hope to continue in 2017.

“In the last year, we have also added several events such as Hot Rods and Food Trucks, Boonville Boo Bash, and the Cornhole Tournament. We look forward to seeing those events along with the other regularly scheduled events like the Boonville Bash and Small Town Christmas this upcoming new year. The Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association steers most of these events and we look forward to seeing the events to continue to grow. These events have an economic impact and hope to see more events like them in the future,” Harris said.

“Looking back on the past year, the town has accomplished a lot,” Harris continued. “We are in the planning phase for a lot of our priorities. There are certain steps we have to take such as creating plans to lay a solid foundation to accomplish our goals. We have participated in a Streetscape Program to address issues in the downtown area, as well as our Steering Committee working on the final touches on the Economic Development Strategic Plan. We have started project one of our water and sewer infrastructure improvements and continue to look for grant opportunities to improve the town in other capacities.

“We are moving in a direction that is preserving, protecting, and enhancing the quality of life in the community,” she said.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter or Instagram @RippleReporterK.