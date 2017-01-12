First snow storm of 2017

Snow began falling in Yadkin County late Friday afternoon and continued on through Saturday morning. Yadkin County Emergency Services Director Keith Vestal said that the area got a little more than predicted, with most areas in the county reporting between seven and eight inches of snow.

Despite the amount of now, Vestal said it caused very few problems.

“We got off very lucky, we had minimal accidents with almost no injuries,” Vestal said. “We really didn’t have anything major go on with the amount of snow we got, we were lucky.”

The minimal problems resulting from the snow storm could be attributed to the time timing of the storm, Vestal said.

“It happened at the best time because it started pretty much after people got home and people that didn’t have to work on the weekends pretty much stayed at home. It was the best opportunity for it to happen without any major problems,” he said.

Though main roadways were cleared by the end of the weekend, some secondary roads remained snow covered and Yadkin County Schools were closed on Monday and Tuesday with a student make-up day scheduled for Jan. 18.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

