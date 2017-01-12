Winter wine event to bring in tourists

This year will make the eighth annual Yadkin Winter Reds wine celebration. This unique two-weekend event was designed to bring visitors to the Yadkin County wineries during the winter months — a typically slower time of the year for the area wineries. The event has turned into a tradition for many area visitors and a makes for a great winter weekend getaway.

This year’s Winter Reds weekends are scheduled for Jan. 28-29 and Feb. 25-26 and is sponsored by the town of Yadkinville and Yadkin County tourism development authorities.

“The Yadkin Winter Reds event has become a very popular event during a slower time for tourism. In January and February, folks are looking for things to do during the winter. This is a great event that brings lots of visitors into our area that stay in our lodging, visit our restaurants and other attractions while they are here tasting the excellent wines that are being produced,” said Jamie Johnston of the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce.

For the celebration, participating wineries will feature a two-ounce pour of their selected red wine paired with a three-ounce appetizer or dessert selection.

The hours will be Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Each ticket holder will be assigned to a starting winery where they will receive their souvenir glass and a map. Ticket is good for both days on the selected weekend.

This year’s Winter Reds events will also include special wine dinners.

“The Winter Reds has always been a very successful and sold-out event for the Tourism Development Authority as a way to boost tourism in the typically slower winter months. It brings in new people every year who, in turn, spend the weekend in Yadkin County,” said Brenda Doub, owner of Flint Hill Vineyards.

“Flint Hill Vineyards is excited to be able to offer a wine dinner this year for both of the weekends featuring a wine from each of the participating wineries. It is a fun and delicious way to add to the experience that people will get when they decide to visit Yadkin County and will hopefully bring them back for future visits.”

Additional details on menus, pricing and other entertainment and lodging are below:

Yadkin Winter Reds, January 28-29, price $25

(Deadline to purchase tickets Jan. 25)

• Cellar 4201 serving smoked chile rubbed pork tenderloin paired with Warrior

• Divine Llama Vineyards serving Divine Llama chocolate cake paired with Merlina

• Flint Hill Vineyards serving chicken and bacon pasta with spinach and tomatoes in garlic cream sauce paired with Chambourcin

• Hanover Park Vineyards serving Tuscan bean soup paired with Michael’s Blend

• RagApple Lassie Vineyards serving tenderloin of beef slider paired with Syrah

• Sanders Ridge Vineyards serving pimento cheese sliders paired with Cabernet Franc

Yadkin Winter Reds – February 25-26, price $20

(Deadline to purchase tickets Feb. 22)

• Brandon Hills Vineyard serving lasagne paired with Raptor Red

• Dobbins Creek Vineyards serving beef brisket served on mini roll paired with Cabernet Sauvignon

•Laurel Gray Vineyards serving cocoa dusted chocolate truffle decadent chocolate brownies paired with Encore

• Shadow Springs Vineyards serving Cajun pasta with chicken paired with Cabernet Franc

• Windsor Run Cellars serving beef stew paired with Merlot

*****

Yadkin Winter Reds Wine Dinners with Chef George Elefantis

(Tickets must by purchased by Jan. 17 for January event and Feb. 14 for February event)

Yadkin Winter Reds Wine Dinners will be held on Jan. 27 and Feb. 24 at Flint Hill Vineyards at 6:30 p.m.

January Menu

$75 plus tax and gratuity

First Course – Cellar 4201 Warrior Red Wine

Roasted pear salad with baby butter greens, pomegranate seeds, toasted almonds, maytag blue cheese and maple dijon vinaigrette

Second Course – Sanders Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon

Applewood smoked duck breast sliders with port-wine onion fig jam, topped with bok choy, carrots and apple slaw

Third Course – Divine Llama Merlot Reserve

Wood fired wild boar chop over pancetta and wild mushroom Parmesan risotto with grilled asparagus finished with a merlot reserve demi-glace

Fourth Course – Hanover Park Mourvedre

Smoked Gouda, andouille sausage mac & cheese topped with sun-dried and roasted tomato pepper salsa

Fifth Course – Flint Hill Vineyards Synergy

Cedar plank salmon topped with James River oyster bechamel sauce with roast corn and bacon over spinach and brown butter sage jasmine rice

Dessert – Ragapple Lassie Hobson’s Choice

Chocolate crème of brulee topped with cherry and black berry compote

February Menu

$65 plus tax and gratuity

First Course -Windsor Run Judges Verdict

Raspberry and blueberry spinach salad with candied pecan encrusted goat cheese medallions with honey raspberry vinaigrette

Second Course – Brandon Hills Barbera

Smoked tomato bruschetta topped with prosciutto the parma and cherry balsamic drizzle

Third Course – Shadow Springs Chambourcin

Grouper matalotta with cherry tomatoes, mushrooms and garlic white wine over Parmesan polenta cake

Fourth Course – Dobbins Creek Ram Cat Red

Braised veal shank over pappardelle pasta and roasted root vegetables in pan jus reduction finished with gremolata

Dessert – Laurel Gray Scarlet Mountain

Black Forest torte

*****

Guests participating in the Yadkin Winter Reds events are encouraged to take advantage of special entertain going on at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 17 for January event and Feb. 14 for February event.

January weekend performance: Sounds of the Mountain Concert featuring Jeanne Jolly with special guests The Buck Stops Here!

The concert will be held on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. Tickets are $20per person. Jeanne began her musical career as a featured vocalist for Chris Botti. She’s worked with world-renowned symphonies and has performed at venues such as Carnegie Hall and a marquee events such as the Monterey Jazz Festival. The Buck Stops Here is a versatile group of instrumentalists and vocalists from Virginia, North Carolina and Florida. While the band is steeped in tradition of America’s old-time and bluegrass roots, songwriters Gailanne, Shona and Julie maintain a distinct sound firmly rooted in the present.

February weekend performance: MerleFest on the Road starring Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys, Locust Honey and Mark Bumgarner

The concert will be held on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. Tickets are $25 per person. MerleFest, the popular Americana music founded by the legendary Doc Watson, will give music lovers in the area a sneak peek of this spring’s festival when it bring MerleFest on the Road, an ensemble show featuring Johnathan Byrd & the Pickup Cowboys, Locust Honey and Mark Bumgarner.

*****

Lodging Information

Lodging discounts are available for the Yadkin Winter Reds event for January and February weekends. Guests must mention the Winter Reds Event in order to the get the discount.

Buck Shoals Cabins in Hamptonville – $100 per night for 1 bedroom, $125 per night for 2 Bedroom

www.buckshoalscabins.com

Cabin at Sanders Ridge Vineyards in Boonville – $5 off per night (two night min.) with wine tastings and souvenir glasses for two people

www.sandersridge.com

Vintage Inn Bed & Breakfast – With a two night stay guests will receive 10% discount or free transportation for up to three couples

www.vintageinnbedandbreakfast.com

Peppermint Hill Cottage in East Bend – 30% discount

www.airbnb.com

Holly Ridge Campgrounds in Boonville – 10% discount

www.hollyridgecampground.tripod.com

Aquilla Creek Cottagein East Bend – 15% discount (two night min.)

www.aquillacreekcottage.com

Tickets for the Winter Reds are available at the Yadkin County Visitors Center (The Chamber office), on-line at www.visityadkin.com or by phone at 1-877-4YADKIN.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.