Photography exhibit on display at library

The 2016 “Show Us Your Best” Northwestern Regional Library Traveling Photography Exhibit will be on display at the Yadkin County Public Library in Yadkinville during the month of January. The contest is sponsored by all member libraries of the Northwestern Regional Library.

About 65 photographs by library patrons from throughout Alleghany, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties are in the collection. The exhibit includes a variety of photographs including color, black and white, and digitally altered entries by children, teens and adults.

A photography contest was held in March and was open to all patrons of the Northwestern Regional Library. Prizes were awarded in various age categories.

For more information, contact the Yadkin County Public Library at 336-679-8792.