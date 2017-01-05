Buck Shoals Fire Dept. raises money for Gatlinburg

The Buck Shoals Fire Department raised $2,240 in donations at the pinto bean supper. The funds were delivered to Gatlinburg Fire Department for the wildlife fires relief fund to help the firefighters and their families. Two firefighters and two police officers lost their homes in the fires a few weeks ago.

