Board approves pay grade changes

The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners held its first meeting of the new year on Tuesday. Kim Harrell, director of human services, gave a brief report to the board regarding ongoing projects in both the human health and department of social services departments. She also reported that the animal shelter had a successful adoption event last month, 17 cats and seven dogs were adopted.

Following her report, Commissioner Kevin Austin asked Harrell if she had any updates regarding administration changes at the state level in light of newly-elected Governor Roy Cooper taking office. Harrell reported that she would be attending a meeting in Raleigh soon, but as yet had not heard of any changes.

During board action, the commissioners adopted the recommended 2017 classification and pay plan study results. County Manager Lisa Hughes said that some of the changes were in title only, while some included pay grade changes, a few changes also involved a lower pay grade for some positions.

“The net results on an annual basis will be a $54,000 increase,” Hughes said. “These changes are recommended based upon market and what is in our surrounding counties that we would compete with that are similar in size to us.”

Also approved on Tuesday was a resolution to be sent to the NC General Assembly to request local legislation for trapping of foxes and coyotes in Yadkin County.

The request for the resolution came from Tony Butcher, the wildlife officer for the county, due to the growing population of coyotes and foxes and the impact they have on livestock in the county, Hughes said.

The current statute does not provide a trapping season for foxes. The resolution requests a trapping season for foxes and coyotes in Yadkin County from Oct. 1 to March 31 each year.

Austin is scheduled to represent the board and the county at the Legislative Goals conference for the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners in Wake County Jan 12-13.

The county offices will be closed on Jan. 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The next meeting of the board will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.