Volunteer faces additional charges

A volunteer at Starmount High School is facing more charges this week involving a case in which he allegedly had sexual relations with a student from the school.

These new charges against Cody Wayne Amburn, 24, of Jonesville, stem from the Elkin Police Department’s investigation surrounding the case, with earlier charges from Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday.

On Dec. 14, the Yadkin Sheriff’s Office received a report of inappropriate sexual activity from the Yadkin County Schools administration. The alleged activity involved a student and a school volunteer.

The following day, the Elkin Police Department joined the sheriff’s office in its investigation into sexual misconduct, which law enforcement reported occurred in Elkin.

During the investigation, Yadkin County detectives were able to substantiate the allegations.

On Tuesday, Amburn was charged with one felony count of sexual activity with a student and one felony count of indecent liberties with a student out of Yadkin County, and he was set with a $15,000 secured bond and a Yadkin court date of Tuesday.

On Thursday, charges from the Elkin Police Department were reported, including two counts of indecent liberties with a student, two counts of sexual activity with a student and two counts of crimes against nature. He received a secured bond of $50,000 for the additional charges, and he will have a first court date on Jan. 25, 2017. That court date will be in Wilkes County District Court, as Capt. Kim Robison with the Elkin PD explained the incidents allegedly occurred inside the Elkin Town Limits which sit in Wilkes County.

Amburn serves as the president of the Friends of the Jonesville Library. Library staff was unaware of the charges against Amburn when they were contacted Tuesday afternoon.

Amburn http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PICT0181.jpg Amburn