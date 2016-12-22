Holiday hijinks at Boonville Elementary

That tricky Elf of the Shelf was at it again at Boonville Elementary School on Friday. Jingles the Elf attempted to take over as principal by having the students duct tape their real principal, Annette Johnson, to the wall. Darcy Norman takes her turn trapping the principal in the lunchroom. This holiday hijinks was all for a good cause though. Students donated to the Friends Feeding Friends food drive and for each dollar they donated they received a piece of duct tape to help Jingles take over as principal. The students raised $440 with this endeavor and a total of $1,100 for duct tape, wacky tacky Christmas day, and hat day. Kids also brought in a total of 800 cans of food. “The kids at Boonville are very supportive of the needs in our community and always enjoy helping out especially when it means helping feed their neighbors,” said Johnson.

