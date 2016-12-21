Car crash, fire displaces family

COURTNEY — A family of three was displaced from its home early Wednesday morning due to a fire. Courtney Fire Chief Barry Williard said a vehicle crashed into the home, located at 1948 Courtney-Huntsville Road, at around 8:30 a.m. The vehicle then caught fire, lighting the house ablaze as well, Williard said.

Yadkin County Fire Marshal Ricky Leonard said that the vehicle, a PT Cruiser, sustained major damage to the front end and engine, which started the fire. The driver was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The residents of the home were not injured.

The American Red Cross and area churches already are working to assist the family, Williard said. At least two-thirds of the home was destroyed in the fire.

In addition to the Courtney Fire Department, units from Yadkinville, Forbush, Lone Hickory, William R. Davie, Farmington, Lewisville fire departments as well as Yadkin County Rescue Squad and EMS assisted on the scene.

Additional details on the cause of the crash were not readily available.