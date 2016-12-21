New Yadkin Guardian ad Litem advocate sworn in; more needed

NC District 23 Courts Judge Jeannie Houston swears in Beth Hemric, right, as a new Guardian ad Litem volunteer for Yadkin County recently. Her husband, Chris Hemric, assisted. Both are Yadkin natives. Guardian ad Litem volunteers are appointed by the court to monitor the care and future of local abused and neglected children involved in the foster care system. Yadkin County has several children without a GAL and is in dire need of more volunteer advocates. Another training is planned in February. Go to www.VolunteerforGAL.org for more information.

