School volunteer charged in sex case

A Yadkin County school volunteer faces charges involving sexual activity with a student following an investigation by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 14, the sheriff’s office received a report of inappropriate sexual activity from the Yadkin County Schools administration. The alleged activity involved a student and a school volunteer.

An investigation was initiated by Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, detectives were able to substantiate the allegations.

On Tuesday, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cody Wayne Amburn, 24, of Jonesville. Amburn was charged with one felony count of sexual activity with a student and one felony count of indecent liberties with a student. Amburn was set with a $15,000 secured bond and a court date of Tuesday.

Amburn serves as the president of the Friends of the Jonesville Library. Library staff was unaware of the charges against Amburn when they were contacted Tuesday afternoon.

