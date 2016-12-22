What Christmas Means to Me

Yadkinville Elementary School
Debby Gunnell
Exceptional Children’s teacher
Cool presents are fun to open;
Holiday cheer!
Reindeer are training for Christmas Eve.
I wait for him all night.
Santa’s list: he checks it twice.
Toys are for good boys and girls.
May he get you coal or presents?
A good holiday in December when
Stars shine bright.
Derek Noble
Fourth grade
Christmas tree
Hot chocolate
Ready for Christmas
I like Christmas
Stockings are pretty
Time to open presents
Merry Christmas
A holiday
Santa Claus
Kevin Benitez
Sixth grade
Cookies for Santa Claus are at our house Christmas Eve.
Ornaments are hung up on the tree;
Oh, I love the presents under the tree!
Kids are joyous at Christmas.
I hung my stocking on the wall;
Everyone sings Christmas songs on Christmas Day.
Santa Claus put the presents under the tree!
Hector Vargas
Fourth grade