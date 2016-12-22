What Christmas Means to Me

Yadkinville Elementary School

Debby Gunnell

Exceptional Children’s teacher

Cool presents are fun to open;

Holiday cheer!

Reindeer are training for Christmas Eve.

I wait for him all night.

Santa’s list: he checks it twice.

Toys are for good boys and girls.

May he get you coal or presents?

A good holiday in December when

Stars shine bright.

Derek Noble

Fourth grade

Christmas tree

Hot chocolate

Ready for Christmas

I like Christmas

Stockings are pretty

Time to open presents

Merry Christmas

A holiday

Santa Claus

Kevin Benitez

Sixth grade

Cookies for Santa Claus are at our house Christmas Eve.

Ornaments are hung up on the tree;

Oh, I love the presents under the tree!

Kids are joyous at Christmas.

I hung my stocking on the wall;

Everyone sings Christmas songs on Christmas Day.

Santa Claus put the presents under the tree!

Hector Vargas

Fourth grade