What Christmas Means to Me

Yadkinville Elementary School

Shannon Buelin

Third Grade

By: Jaken Cantrell

Christmas means a lot to me because it brings peace and joy. Every year on Christmas break we go to my granny’s house in Hendersonville. It is two hours from my dad’s house. I love holidays a lot it’s very fun. I love to decorate for Christmas I love to get Christmas trees. I love to decorate the Christmas trees. I also have some decorations for my house. So I think my favorite holiday is Christmas. I also get to see everybody in my family at Christmas. They have my favorite holiday feast at Christmas I love Christmas.

By: Noelia Severo Montano

It means to me by spending time with my family and friends because it’s Jesus birthday in Christmas. Also it means that I want an elf on the shelf. Also it means decorating my house and eating cake with my family and the presents my family and me open presents in Christmas we also drink chocolate with marshmallow.

By: Adrianah Bryan

Do you know how much Christmas means to me? Well i will tell you, Christmas is like joy for me because it is god’s birthday and i like birthday’s but you also get to spend time with your friends and family but the best part about Christmas is that you get to open presents when you wake up. But when you wake up you wake up your parents and say it is Christmas! And that is like a joy of wonder and i like happiness because it makes me happy but you better be good or else Santa will not give you any presents so be good and don’t do anything bad Merry Christmas everyone.

By: Tatum Adams

I like about Christmas is decorate the tree with ornaments and to open presents and my family gets to eat my aunt cooks the meal and it is delicious and at school we have a snowman called Francesco and when we are good he gives us a treat and Tuesday we have a Christmas party and we will be out of school for 2 weeks i can’t wait to Christmas.

By: Jazmin Cruz

When I am thanking of Christmas I get to spend time with my Family and my friends. We get to eat together and we get to open our presets. I like it because at school we have a snow man named Francesco every day he gives us a treat at the end of the day and I am glad that our has him. For Christmas we go to our Grand Malls to get to eat a “BIG” feast, and then we ate dessert! I also like Christmas because Christmas is a day after my sister’s Birthday, and Jesus Birthday! 1 week before Christmas we decorate the tree and we get to put candy canes and we can eat them on Christmas. On Christmas Eve we get to open 1 presents we get to pick the preset.

By: Trey Speaks

What Christmas means to me is that I get to spend time with my family and cantata Jesus birthday with presents. Also Christmas means to me is when go to my Grandpa’s house to eat breakfast and open some presents. Then we go to church for the Christmas sermon. Then we go back home to open some more presents. Then we have Christmas lunch and watch TV then we get to play with are friends and family. Finley it is time for Christmas dinner and eats turkey and mashed potatoes and mac and cheese and green beans and corn on the cob and pound cake. Last we play dirty Santa and I can play to. I get a lot of money and a lot of presents.

By: Abileny Cristobal Ocampo

My favorite thing about Christmas is spending time with my family. Christmas is not all about present. Christmas is my fav holiday. I love Christmas!!!!! At my house we make cake and cupcakes. I like to frost cakes. Happy Holidays Merry Christmas.

By: Kansas Holden

What I like about Christmas is we get to decorate the Christmas tree. I like decorating the tree because it’s really big and if I wanted to we could decorate it all night! I Also like Christmas because it’s Jesus’s birthday .Even though I get pretty cool stuff, and that’s why I like Christmas, and I wish you a Merry Christmas!

By: Kevin Carachure Garcia

Christmas means to about go, family cousins, uncles.to spend time with my family friends Gods birthday and presents. Brings people together and it is peaceful joyful.to open presents together and to decorate the Christmas tree together. To have a good time with your family

By: Joselyn Albarran Ariza

What Christmas means to me is that it’s Jesus birthday because he’s the one who gave me a mom and dad. What Christmas means to me is that we get presents from Santa Claus. What Christmas means to me is that we get to decorate a tree with many ornaments. What Christmas means to me is that we get to wrap presents to our family and cousins.

By: Iancarlos Flores Ruiz

What Christmas means to me is joy? My family loves to sing carols around the Christmas tree. On Christmas morning we go to church to celebrate Christmas. Then when we get home we open our presants.Then we give presents to each and one another. We don’t want anyone to be left out with presants.Then we eat dinner and invite other people to come. We cook spaggetti, bread, cookies, rice, and all sorts of stuff. After that the children get to play with the toys that they and we got. After that we share our feelings. [By the way some people cry after that].Anyways after that we celebrate Jesus’s birthday with cake. Meanwhile we go to the fireplace to say some prayers. So then the other people leave and we enjoy our self. So I had a good time and I was filled with joy. Merry Christmas to you and all.

P.S. Christmas also means to me that I am special!

By: Aldo Vivas Estrada

Christmas means to me is God’s birthday and spending time with my family. Also giving gifts to all my relatives and all my friends that care for me and thanks to my teachers I know everything that i need to know. Thanks to God I have food a family and a safe home. Also someone new joining our family and thanks to school I know everything I need to know so I would give the school a big big big BIG present. I would even give the the world a real big present.

By: Makai Martin

When Christmas comes I like when I got presents and my family gets together for Christmas and we eat Christmas Dinner last year when it was Christmas I got an Xbox 360 and the game minecraft Xbox 360 posted sun. This year I’m going to ask Santa for a wiiu and a psp and toys last year after we got done opening presents I find all the candy canes on the tree and eat all of them. I also like when we put the Christmas tree and candy canes presents that my mom and dad got me.What I like about Christmas is that I love to celebrate the holiday and the candy Santa gives me and the presents that I like at night when we give him cookies and milk to Santa eat them and gives me presents.

By: Sherlyn Leguizamo Rodriguez

I love Christmas because I get to spend time with my family and because it is Jesus birthday and because I get presents, and I get to eat my grandma’s yummy food and because my brother and I get presents on Christmas eve and on Christmas and my family gets to watch a movie and we get to stay there almost the whole night at my grandma’s house.

By: Ethan Wagoner

What does Christmas mean to me Christmas means getting together with my family and eating and playing games? And getting presents and going to church and degrading the Christmas tree. And getting presents for people. And not being at school And having fun in the snow making snow man’s and throwing snowballs and making snow angels .And making Christmas ornaments and making Christmas cards and putting up the Christmas tree and degrading for Christmas and watching really good Christmas movies. And reading really good Christmas stories. And making Christmas pictures.

By: Marco Perez Carrasco

I like Christmas because I get to stay with my mom and dad and my brother and sister. I like Christmas because me and my brother and my sister get toys.