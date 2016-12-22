Certified physician assistant joins Jonesville Family Medical Center

JONESVILLE — Cornerstone Health Care has announced Certified Physician Assistant Mary Keller has joined the Jonesville Family Medical Center with offices located in Jonesville and Dobson.

Keller is accepting new patients and looks forward to providing care for people in the Jonesville, Dobson and surrounding areas. She sees patients of all ages, newborns to seniors, and enjoys helping people by providing education specific to their health concerns and developing a care plan to improve their overall well-being. Her clinical interests include diabetes management, women’s health and pediatrics.

Keller said, “I am excited to be a part of the Jonesville Family Medical Center team and offer care for people in this community.”

She joins the provider team of Doctors Evan Ballard, William Ballard, Wilson Griffin, Thomas Shelburne and Certified Physician Assistant Lynn Killon.

Jonesville Family Medical Center has two locations: Jonesville Family Medical Center, 4000 S. Swaim St. Extension, Jonesville, NC 28642, Phone: 336-835-6300, with hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; and Jonesville Family Medical Center – Dobson, 113 Crutchfield St., Dobson, NC 27107, Phone: 336-386-4452, with hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Same day appointments are available at both locations for current patients.

