Snow day baking

It really looked a lot like winter this weekend. I confess I have mixed emotions about this. I much prefer warmer temperatures, sunny skies and green leaves on the trees. The snow, however, has a beauty all its own. Luckily, I was able to spend the weekend cozy and warm inside and looking out at the lovely snow.

Being snowbound for a day or so also gave me the perfect opportunity to break in my new Christmas present — a Kitchen Aid mixer! My dad really pulled off a good surprise this year when he gave my husband and I this gift. We have wanted one for a long time and even hinted about “borrowing” Dad’s mixer. He did better than that, and gave us our very own.

On Saturday I put the new mixer to good use and whipped up one of my all-time favorite recipes, my Great-Aunt Grace’s lemon pound cake. This recipe is so simple and so delicious. The crisp lemon flavor was a nice cheerful taste to enjoy on a cold winter’s day. My husband always asks if I’m going to put icing on it, but I never do. I think it’s perfect just plain. The outside gets a nice golden brown crispy texture and the inside is soft and moist. It had a little sad spot in it, too, as it usually does. While I suppose this means there was some technical error in the baking process, I always think it’s the best part! My husband served his cake with orange and vanilla swirl ice cream. I am something of a purist when it comes to cake and prefer to eat mine plain.

The baking continued on Sunday and I gave a new recipe a try. As I have mentioned before, I’m not very good with recipes involving dough, but it’s something I keep working at. I recently have had some success with biscuit making so I thought I would try making some scones. Scones are basically the same as biscuits only they tend to be a little thicker and drier in texture. I wanted a savory flavor so I found a recipe for Parmesan rosemary scones. They were divine! I may be getting the hang of this dough business. My husband ate four and five in one sitting! I served them warm out of the oven with butter and homemade strawberry preserves. It was a wonderful blend of savory and sweet. I ate one ice cold on Monday morning with no butter or jam and it was still delicious!

My next mission is to find the perfect chocolate pound cake recipe. If you have one, I’d love to try it. Email the recipe to kburns@yadkinripple.com.

Parmesan Rosemary Scones (Recipe from www.teatimemagazine.com)

Ingredients

• 2½ cups all-purpose flour

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1½ teaspoon salt, divided

• ½ cup chilled unsalted butter, diced

• ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 3 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

• ⅔ cup heavy whipping cream

• 2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a baking sheet. Set aside. In a medium bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and ½ teaspoon salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Add Parmesan cheese and chopped rosemary, stirring to combine. Gradually add cream, stirring until dry ingredients are just moistened. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to ½-inch-thick circle. Cut into wedges. Place wedges on prepared baking sheet. Using a pastry brush, lightly coat tops of scones with olive oil, and sprinkle with remaining salt. Garnish tops of scones with sprigs of rosemary, if desired. Bake until golden brown, approximately 16 minutes. Serve warm with pear preserves, if desired. Kitsey’s recipe notes: I used dried rosemary which I pulsed several times in a small electric chopper. I found the dough to be too dry so I added perhaps a tablespoon or two more cream to get the dough to come together properly.

Parmesan rosemary scones with butter and strawberry preserves. http://yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_1018.jpg Parmesan rosemary scones with butter and strawberry preserves. Kitsey’s Kitchen | Kitsey Burns Harrison