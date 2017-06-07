The Walker Center announces its 2017-2018 season lineup

WILKESBORO — The Walker Center has announced its 2017-2018 season lineup. John Michael Montgomery opens the new season on Sept. 21, with his greatest hits, including “I Swear,” “Life’s A Dance,” “Sold,” “I Can Love You Like That” and more. Montgomery also knows how to bring musical whimsy to another level with hits like “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)” and “Beer and Bones.” With his new album “Time Flies,” Montgomery strengthens his position as one of the most versatile and compelling vocalists in country music. This performance is sponsored by Carolina West Wireless.

Guests will travel through time from bop to pop with “The Doo Wop Project” at the Walker Center on Oct. 20. Beginning with the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner, “The Doo Wop Project” traces music to the biggest hits of today. Stars of Broadway’s smash hits “Jersey Boys” and “Motown: The Musical” bring unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history. This performance is sponsored by Hampton Inn of Wilkesboro, Holiday Inn Express of Wilkesboro and VisitWilkesboroNC.com.

“Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage,” a worldwide stage phenomenon makes a stop at the Walker Center on Nov. 10. This is one of most popular love stories of all time. Seen by millions across the globe, this smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds. Baby and Johnny come together to experience the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives. This performance is sponsored by Wells Fargo.

Usher in the Christmas season at the Walker Center with Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound on Dec. 1. This talented quartet will deliver classic sounds and songs of Christmas. From its formation in 2003, Ernie Hasse has built Signature Sound into one of the most popular and beloved groups in all of Southern Gospel music. They have traveled all over the world, offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand of gospel music. This performance is sponsored by Brame Huie Pharmacy.

The Walker Center Season Shows resume in 2018 with One Night in Memphis on March 16, 2018. There will be a whole lot of shakin’ going on as guests enjoy a night of rockabilly, country, gospel and pure 1950s rock and roll. This high energy concert travels back to Dec. 4, 1956, which is the night an impromptu jam session happened at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis with Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis. This performance brings to life the sounds of four of the biggest names in rock and roll history. This performance is sponsored by Great State Bank.

Grammy Award winners Kim Carnes, Teddy Gentry of country super-group Alabama, and John Ford Coley close out the Walker Center’s 2017-2018 season with an incredible night of hit songs and stories on May 17, 2018, in “The Heart Behind the Music” songwriter’s showcase. Three of the world’s best singer-songwriters share the meaning and personal insight behind their hit songs.

Teddy Gentry, of the super-group Alabama co-wrote 16 of the group Alabama’s 43 No. 1 hits, including “Christmas in Dixie,” “Give Me One More Shot,” “How Do You Fall in Love,” “Why Lady Why” and many others. Kim Carnes’ “Bette Davis Eyes” hit No. 1 in over 30 countries, propelling her to international fame. She was also a part of the “We Are the World” recording, which sold over 20 million copies worldwide. Carnes is a successful songwriter for many other artists, including Kenny Roger where she was the duet partner and writer on “Don’t Fall in Love with A Dreamer.” John Ford Coley is part of the hit duo England Dan and John Ford Coley known worldwide from their many top ten and No. 1 songs, including “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight,” “Night Are Forever Without You,” “It’s Sad to Belong to Someone Else,” “We’ll Never Have to Say Goodbye Again” and many others. This performance is sponsored by Carolina West Wireless.

Season tickets for adults are $235 for Section 1; $220 for Section 2; and $195 for Section 3. Prices for seniors are $220 for Section 1; $210 for Section 2; and $195 for Section 3. Seniors are anyone ages 65 or older. These prices do not include tax, service and mail fees. The renewal period for current season ticket holders will be May 19 through June 5. Anyone who wishes to become new season ticket holders can purchase beginning June 29 through July 21. Individual show tickets go on sale on July 24 at noon.

All season shows will start at 7:30 p.m. except Dirty Dancing, which will start at 8 p.m.

For more information about the Walker Center’s 2017-2018 season or to renew season tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at 336-838-6260 or [email protected] Visit the Walker Center online at www.walkercenteronline.org.

The John A. Walker Community Center is dedicated to being the primary venue for cultural experience in Wilkes and surrounding areas and to serving as a primary gathering place for meetings, receptions, conventions, banquets and parties.

The Walker Center and Wilkes Community College are 100% Tobacco Free.

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.