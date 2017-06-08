Special summer camp starts Monday

The Children’s Center, along with Project Challenge and the Juvenile Mediation and Restorative Justice Center, is hosting a week-long summer camp for youth in the community. The camp, which is funded by the Yadkin County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, will be located at Yadkin Success Academy from June 12-16.

Youth will participate in the evidence-based programs “Why Try” and “Real World.” Throughout the week, youth will learn about coping skills, appropriate defense mechanisms, positive relationships, self-esteem, preparing for adulthood, and so much more. Each day, which lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be full of learning and fun activities. Transportation and meals are provided, along with prizes for those who win a drawing on the last day. Children in grades sixth through 12th can be referred to the program.

In order to make a referral, contact Kristi Hutchens at [email protected] or 336-463-5535.