April 8

• 2 p.m., Community Easter Egg Hunt for children 12 and younger at First Baptist Church, Yadkinville (across from the Dollar General Store.) Easter eggs, games, Easter stories, free Bibles and prizes. Special appearance by the Easter Bunny for picture taking. Bring your camera.

• 4 to 7 p.m., the Yadkinville Lions Club will host a pinto bean supper with all the trimmings at the Yadkinville Senior Center. Eat in or take out. Tickets are $6 from any Lions Club member or call Margie Williams 336-624-4482 or Lisa Hawkins 463-3050.

• 5:30 p.m., cookout and bake sale at Bend United Methodist Church, Main Street, East Bend. The cookout will consist of hot dogs and hamburgers along with all of the fixings.

April 9

• 11 a.m., Messiah in the Passover, a vivid and exciting demonstration showing how Jesus fulfilled the ancient feast of Passover, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 2725 Old U.S. Hwy. 421 E., Yadkinville. This demonstration will be conducted by Stephen Arnold of Chosen People Ministries. For more information, call 336-391-8820.

April 10

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sexual Assault Awareness Month fundraiser hosted by Yadkin Family Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program at Third Branch Cafe in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. Ten percent of lunch proceeds will go towards the program.

April 14

• 7 p.m., Boonville United Methodist Church will present “The Way of the Cross: Walking in the footsteps of Jesus from his trial to Calvary” at RagApple Lassie Vineyard, 3724 RagApple Lassie Lane, Boonville. This is an interactive experience involving walking through the vineyard as the group follows Jesus and pauses for reflection at each of seven stations. Dress casually and wear comfortable walking shoes. In case of rain, this event will be canceled.

April 15

• 10 a.m., Greg Cheek will present a program on the preservation of the Yadkin Gray Eagles flag, which survived the Civil War and returned to its creators, who donated it to the NC Museum of History in Raleigh. Also included in the program will be new information on Yadkin County’s Civil War veterans, Confederate, Union and Unionists. Program is free at the Yadkin County Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville. For more information, contact Andrew Mackie, 336-428-8471 or [email protected]

April 16

• 6:40 a.m., Boonville United Methodist Church will host an Easter sunrise service at RagApple Lassie Vineyard, 3724 RagApple Lassie Lane, Boonville. Breafast will be served following the sunrise service at the church fellowship hall, 116 N. Caroline Ave., Boonville. In case of rain, the service will be moved to the church sanctuary.

April 23-26

• Mountain View Baptist Church of Hamptonville will host spring revival with guest speaker, Brother Joel Riley. The Sunday morning services will be at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (identical services) and all evening services will be at 7 p.m. Mountain View Baptist Church is located at 1232 Mountain View Church Road in Hamptonville. For more information, call the church office at 336-468-8199.

Ongoing Events

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.

