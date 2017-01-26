Jan. 31

• 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Hidden Dangers at Home, sponsored by NC Cooperative Extension and the Yadkin County Fire Marshal, at the Agricultural & Educational Building Banquet Room 2051 Agricultural Way in Yadkinville. Learn about hidden dangers in the home, such as carbon monoxide, fire hazards and radon, to protect you and your family.

Feb. 25

• 7 to 10 a.m., Courtney Baptist Church and Courtney Ruritan Club are sponsoring their country breakfast at 3341 Courtney Church Road, Yadkinville. The menu consists of grilled tenderloin, gravy, biscuits, eggs, grits, applesauce, coffee, juice, and jellies. Tickets are $8 each and can be purchased from members of the church or Ruritan club. A drive-thru take-out line will be available. Proceeds will benefit Yadkin Christian Ministries. For tickets or questions, call Jack Henderson at 336-463-2850.

March 4

• 29th annual Shamrock 5k & 10k Run and fun walk through historic Mocksville sponsored by St. Francis Church. Registration Link: www.ShamrockRunNC.com. For more information, email Director@ShamrockNC.com or call the church office at 336-751-2973.

Ongoing Events

• The Yadkin County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of every month at the Yadkin Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, with 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. guest speaker. All visitors interested in bees and/or beekeeping are welcome.

Submission guidelines for calendar events or church events: Deadline is Monday prior to publication by 5 p.m. One-time events or announcements may be submitted for placement in the calendar at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Information should include date, time, place, brief description and contact information, if necessary. Calendars are published as space permits and do not run in every issue of the paper. If your submission is not showing, it is due to the chronological order of the events. Events to be included are at our discretion, and information is subject to editing. Send events to trieditor@civitasmedia.com.