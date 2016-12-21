HVAC Club brightens Christmas for one family

DOBSON — Surry Community College students enrolled in Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology courses, also known as HVAC, helped make one family’s Christmas more special this year.

The Surry HVAC Club members learned about a single mother in Wilkesboro who needed help with providing Christmas for her 2-year-old son. The club collected $160 from its members who then bought clothes, shoes and toys for the child.

Surry offers an associate degree, diploma, and certificate in Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology. The curriculum provides the basic knowledge to develop skills necessary to work with residential and light commercial systems. Topics include mechanical refrigeration, heating and cooling theory, electricity, controls, and safety.

The diploma program covers air conditioning, furnaces, heat pumps, tools and instruments. Additionally, the degree covers residential building codes, residential system sizing, and advanced comfort systems. More information about HVAC classes is available at www.surry.edu or through Student Services at 336-386-3264.

HVAC Club Member Harley Cardwell of Yadkinville, HVAC Club President John Hatcher of Copeland and Surry Community College HVAC Lead Instructor Stephen Hammond display the items that will benefit a child this Christmas. The HVAC Club is made up of students enrolled in Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Technology courses. The club took up a collection to support a Wilkesboro family this holiday season.